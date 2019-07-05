Karadi aims to push railway, irrigation projects 

Shreepad Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Elected on a BJP Lok Sabha ticket for the second successive term from Koppal, Sanganna Karadi seems well accustomed to the constituency and what the people want. He aims at pushing railway and irrigation projects. In fact, he enjoys a good rapport with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, which could help push both the projects, provided the state government works in tandem.

In his previous term, he ensured that train service between Hubballi and Gangavati, under the Munirabad-Mehaboob Nagar railway project, was started. This time around, he wants to extend laying of another 50km rail line between Gangavati and Sindhanoor of Raichur district.His priority on railway projects is evident from the fact that soon after his election as second-time MP in a row, he ensured the introduction of a second fast passenger train between Gangavati and Hubballi, recently.

He also wants to expedite work on the Gadag-Wadi railway project and a number of railway over or underpasses in the constituency, in addition to escalators at Koppal railway station.Though raising the height of Almatti reservoir is a pre-requisite to implementing the Koppal Life Irrigation Project under UKP Phase III, which could irrigate thousands of acres across the district besides facilitating drinking water supply, Sanganna Karadi said that he was committed to the project. However, he made it a point that the state government’s initiative is crucial to make the irrigation project a reality.

The MP could also take an active role in pushing a proposal to balance the reservoir at Navali village in the constituency, to overcome the silt accumulation problem in the Tungabhadra reservoir and facilitate water supply to tail-end farmers in Sindhanoor and Manvi taluks of Raichur district. However, he faces challenges in efficient implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission as both seem to be mired in irregularities.