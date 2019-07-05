Home States Karnataka

Tusker dies after falling from cliff 

A wild elephant died after it fell off a rock cliff at Guddethota near a coffee plantation on Wednesday.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: A wild elephant died after it fell off a rock cliff at Guddethota near a coffee plantation on Wednesday. Three wild elephants had been damaging coffee plantations around Basapura in Malnad. Following the rampage, Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda had asked forest officials to scare away the jumbos. The officials had then started an operation called ‘Scare away wild jumbos’ from Tuesday. 

On Wednesday morning, forest officials, who saw the elephants again, tried to chase them away by bursting crackers and making loud sounds. Frightened, the elephants started running amok. In the ensuing ruckus, one of the elephants, a tusker, slipped from a wet rocky cliff, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. 

Forest officials say the remaining two jumbos are still roaming around in the area. They cautioned people against visiting the spot where the elephant had died, warning them of probable attack from other two elephants. Meanwhile, people held the forest officials responsible for the tusker’s death, saying they could have adopted some other method to chase away the elephants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp