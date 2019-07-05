Tusker dies after falling from cliff 

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: A wild elephant died after it fell off a rock cliff at Guddethota near a coffee plantation on Wednesday. Three wild elephants had been damaging coffee plantations around Basapura in Malnad. Following the rampage, Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda had asked forest officials to scare away the jumbos. The officials had then started an operation called ‘Scare away wild jumbos’ from Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, forest officials, who saw the elephants again, tried to chase them away by bursting crackers and making loud sounds. Frightened, the elephants started running amok. In the ensuing ruckus, one of the elephants, a tusker, slipped from a wet rocky cliff, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Forest officials say the remaining two jumbos are still roaming around in the area. They cautioned people against visiting the spot where the elephant had died, warning them of probable attack from other two elephants. Meanwhile, people held the forest officials responsible for the tusker’s death, saying they could have adopted some other method to chase away the elephants.