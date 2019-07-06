Against hope, healthcare goes out of focus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health industry, which had high hopes after Modi 1.0 had spent a lot on the sector, was disappointed with Friday’s Union budget. Many stakeholders have said that the first budget in three years barely focuses on healthcare.

“It did not even touch upon flagship schemes of the Modi government as expected by many. The minister just gave a passing reference, which was not expected,” said Dr Rajendra Kumar S N, doctor at a private hospital.

Allocation for the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been increased by 15% - to Rs 62,659 crore from the revised estimate for 2018-19. “This is definitely not enough to improve rural health,” said doctors.

Meanwhile, domestic medical device manufacturers have expressed anguish over continued neglect of this area by the government. “Despite several reminders, the budget has not reflected our suggestions on extending tax and non-tax protection to our industry,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, All India Medical Devices (AiMeD).

Col Hemraj Singh Parmar, CEO, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, said, “The Union budget has concentrated on growth and welfare of the country, but the health sector has not been discussed much.” While sanitation and hygiene have been given importance, preventive healthcare has been mostly ignored, he said. “To make people consider investing on their health, the government has increased tax deduction on medical insurance from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000,” he said.