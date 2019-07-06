Budget is inclusive and far-sighted, say BSY and party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoting social reformer Basavanna during her budget speech on Friday, became the talking point for BJP leaders from Karnataka, who praised the budget as ‘visionary’ and ‘development-oriented’.

While leaders of the Congress and JDS coalition, including chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, criticised the budget for burdening the state’s economy and hiking fuel surcharge, the BJP vehemently defended it’s own.

Right from Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda to state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa, leaders of the BJP hailed the budget for being inclusive and far-sighted. “Almost all schemes announced in the budget are promises made to the people on the eve of elections in our manifesto,” pointed out Yeddyurappa, adding that “the budget was inspired by great philosopher Basavanna, who in the 12th century itself propagated the Kayaka and Dasoha philosophy, which is nothing but an equality-based society or Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas’.”

“The most striking feature of this budget is that it has decided to take up various structural and financial changes in the Indian economy to boost infrastructure, investment and other facilities, without burdening the people. The new government has indicated that it wants to make budget provisions more effective for providing long-term benefits to the people and the country. The budget is result-oriented and will provide an impetus to the life and economy of the rural masses. All the initiatives listed in the budget are people and poor oriented. ‘Gaon (village), Garib (poor), Kisan (farmer)’ is the theme of the budget,” he added.

The push to promote electric vehicles through interest rebate and concessions was hailed by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, who appealed to the Karnataka government to utilise its position as a frontrunner in promoting electric vehicles, thanks to initiatives like the social welfare department’s Airavata.

Responding to criticism that the budget was not pro-poor, Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that key schemes under the government were aimed at benefits for the poor. “Before 2022, everybody will have a house, toilets, electricity and LPG. ” he added.