Cut in GST share will hit Karnataka hard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress state unit on Friday tore into the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget, and questioned the government’s vision and aspiration to move towards a $5 trillion dollar economy. Congress leaders wanted to know whether there was an environment for such growth in the present situation. The lack of focus on sectors like employment, rural development and education was also highlighted. The primary criticism, however, was the state losing thousands of crores of rupees of its GST share.

“This budget has given a big blow to the state’s economy by reducing the states’ GST share. For Karnataka, it will be cut by around Rs 1,600 crore. Cess hike on fuel will also reduce scope for states to levy cess. Moreover, the fuel price hike will hit everyone directly and indirectly,” Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

A host of coalition leaders reacted to the budget with sharp criticism. “The budget size is barely Rs 3 lakh crore more than the last budget. No importance has been laid on agriculture. No new schemes for farmers, not even a mention of farm loan waiver. Rural employment guarantee scheme has not been allocated enough funds. Barely Rs 60,000 crore has been set aside but Rs 12,000 crore payments from last year are still pending,” pointed out Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge G Parameshwara.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is on a personal tour in the United States, issued a statement through his office. While he welcomed the move to strengthen APMC online markets and encouragement to traditional rural products, he deemed the budget “disappointing”. “The budget is not just a document that lays out the aspirations of the government but is an important source for disseminating information to the citizens. This budget speech only shows intentions, but no information, especially regarding railways projects,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The harshest criticism came from Congress Legislative Party chief and coordination committee president Siddaramaiah. Just as the Finance Minister ended her speech, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to say, “Budget in a nutshell!! Everything under the sun but nothing to catch it!!”

Later in the evening, Siddaramaiah, who has presented a record number of budgets as finance minister and chief minister, said the budget oozed the NDA government’s arrogance. “The government’s arrogance that it can do as it pleases because of its strength from the thumping majority it got is clearly visible. The government itself has made the people of this country realise their mistake,” he said.

Former Minister H K Patil said, “The Union budget has disappointed the common man by introducing cess on petrol and diesel. All pre-election assurances of the BJP have gone into the drain. The expectations on cashless transactions will only make corruption dearer.’’