Farmers expected interest-free loans and online markets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmer leaders have expressed disappointment over the Union Budget, opining that the allocations made to the agricultural sector would not help farmers much and that none of their demands have been met.

Hasiru Sene state president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said their long-pending demand to set up a drought fund was not met even in this budget. “The state is already facing drought. Governments pass on the responsibility of releasing funds and the process takes so long that by the time the funds reach farmers, the drought would have ended. So, we had demanded setting up of a drought fund, but it has not been done,” he said.

He added that the Narendra Modi government boasts of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. “They had also promised to provide interest-free loans for farmers and create online market for agricultural products by tying up with 500 companies. There is no mention of these things in the budget. When there is no plans for developing rural economy and employment, how can the government double the income of farmers?” he asked.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Mandya president Shambunahalli Suresh also expressed displeasure and said the recommendations of Swaminathan report should have been implemented. “Nothing has been done in the budget to stop farmers’ suicide. More than giving loans or minimum support price, the government should create a system where farmers get good prices for their crops and repay their loans. No scope has been given to boost agricultural employment as well and no word has been mentioned about providing interest-free loans,” Suresh said.

‘Budget will only help MNCs, not farmers’

Mysuru: The Union budget has come under strong criticism from the farming community in Mysuru owing to its silence on core issues. State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar said farmers have been neglected. He said the government had promised doubling of farmer incomes by 2022, but has not launched any programme to meet this promise. “The government should have implemented Swaminathan Committee recommendations assuring scientific prices, creating markets, relaxing conditions under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and to give loans based on land value when farmers are hit by drought,” he said. Hitting out at the Centre for not reducing GST on pesticides and fertilisers, and not increasing Krishi Sanman award from `6,000 to `12,000, he said the Budget was in favour of capitalists and will only benefit multinational companies.