JDS MLA, Congress leaders clash

This was evident at a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a polytechnic in Malavalli, held by local JDS MLA Annadhani.

Congress leaders wanted to file a complaint with the SP, seeking protection | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: More then one month after the Lok Sabha elections, tempers are still running high, and the Congress and JDS are still at loggerheads.

This was evident at a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a polytechnic in Malavalli, held by local JDS MLA Annadhani. Local Congress leaders, including the Taluk Panchayat president and vice-president questioned Annadhani on this, because former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already held such a ceremony, and also launched Rs 2,000 crore worth of development works, including Rs 10 crore for the polytechnic.

They feared that he was trying to take credit for the project, and it would send the wrong signals.  They also clarified that they were not against him launching works if he brings additional funds for the projects.
Enraged over Congress opposition, Annadhani attempted to attack them with a coconut he had brought for the puja. He claimed that it was his government and he would do whatever he wanted for the development of the constituency. What followed was a wordy duel and foul language, and only timely intervention by police averted further tension.

