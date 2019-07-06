Home States Karnataka

Kagodu Thimmappa stable, out of ICU

The health condition of senior Congress leader and former Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa is said to be stable.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa at a private hospital in Shivamogga on Friday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The health condition of senior Congress leader and former Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa is said to be stable. He came out of the ICU, and was shifted to a ward in a private hospital in Shivamogga on Friday afternoon. Thimmappa was rushed to the hospital due to age-related problems from Sagar around 2 am on Friday.

He was immediately admitted to the ICU. According to hospital sources, he had breathing difficulties and blood pressure-related issues. However, Thimmappa responded to the treatment well. He will be brought to Bengaluru on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours that Kagodu Thimmappa would be taken to Bengaluru under zero traffic for higher medical treatment. District Congress leaders, including former MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, H S Sundaresh and others, visited the hospital.

TAGS
Kagodu Thimmappa
