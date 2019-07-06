Realty cheers tenancy law, tax relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The real estate sector has hailed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcement of formulating a model tenancy law and the soon-to-be finalised draft of the National Urban Rental Housing Policy, after due consultation between the ministries concerned. They have also hailed the tax deduction on home loan interest to boost housing demand.

Kishore Jain, President, CREDAI Bengaluru, said, “It is heartening that CREDAI’s long-standing proposals to reform archaic rental laws and promote public housing on government land figure among the immediate policy agenda outlined by the FM.”

He said the additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest on loans borrowed under affordable housing will further boost the segment. The reforms to push rental housing through tenancy law is a welcome move as it brings relief to people living in rented houses, as it proposes to give equal rights to lessor and lessee.

Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Salarpuria Sattva, said: “Interest deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for affordable housing for loans taken till March 31, 2020, will see more sales in this category and home buyers are expected to take advantage of this initiative. Affordable housing will get an added impetus under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The proposed reforms to be brought under the Model Tenancy Law are likely to enhance rental housing and increase the interest of investors, who are looking for rental income.”

He said, “The budget proposal of investing Rs 100 crore for infrastructure will be a boost to the real estate industry which is looking at development in most cities. With the government allowing foreign institutional investors (FII) and foreign portfolio investments (FPI) to capitalize on their debt papers with a one-time, partial credit of Rs 1 lakh crore to public sector banks for the acquisition of high-rated NBFC assets, will be a positive step in resolving the liquidity crisis faced by NBFCs.”

Madhusudhan G, Chairman and MD, Sumadhura Group, said, “The Union Budget successfully portrayed the government’s continued efforts to achieve ‘housing for all’ by 2022 with over 80 lakh houses being sanctioned under this initiative. The additional tax deductions on home loans for self-occupied house owners and tax relief on interest paid are incentive enough to boost sales in the affordable sector.”

Nesara BS, executive director, Concorde Group, said, “A substantial thrust on affordable housing in the second phase of the PMAY scheme will revive sentiments in the realty sector. The proposal to allow additional tax deduction on housing loans will definitely boost retail interest in real estate.”