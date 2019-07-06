Schools welcome push for research, but concerns remain

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though there was a major focus on the education sector in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget, a number of stakeholders in Karnataka expressed concern at the amount of funds allocated to the sector.  The government has announced bringing in a new National Education Policy with the objective of transforming the higher education system in the country. However, stakeholders in the state have raised doubts about the implementation of this policy.

“The new NEP was what all of us have been hoping and fighting for across the country, but it is unfortunate that now it will only remain as a policy on papers. We have been talking about how the new changes in the draft needs 20 per cent of the GDP only for the implementation of this. With an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, how do you expect this to happen?” asked D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Private Unaided English Medium School in Karnataka.

He explained that private schools under RTE was burdened and the state has a debt of around Rs 1,600 crore in Karnataka alone. If this kind of money is allocated, then it will definitely burden private schools “and later we will be accused of robbing the parents.”

However, some international schools in the city were happy with the allocation for the sector. Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, said it is a progressive budget and laid emphasis on the importance of not only providing literacy but improving the quality of education.

“The decision to set up a National Research Foundation to fund and coordinate research in India is welcome. The plan of the government to launch ‘Study in India’ programme is meant to make India an attractive education destination for international students. The allocation of Rs 400 crore to develop world-class institutions is to be highly appreciated,” she said.

Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School, said, “With the aim to make India’s schools future-ready with a deeper focus on research and new-age skills, not only integration of technology in classrooms is expected to get a considerable boost, but also education will become more accessible for all. “

