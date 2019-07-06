  Union Budget 2019: Focus is back on Sagarmala project

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Friday’s Union budget has given prominence to connectivity, so as to enhance economic activity in the state. The Sagarmala and waterways projects, which the Narendra Modi-government has focused on, can greatly benefit Uttara Kannada district.

In 2017, Tractebel Engineering Private Limited had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) identifying 11 rivers with 3,000-km routes, including Kali and Sharavathi rivers of Uttara Kannada. It also submitted this DPR to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

However, during the previous tenure of the Narendra Modi government, no concrete progress was seen in this regard. Meanwhile, BJP leaders say more can be expected in developing waterways in the district in

Modi 2.0.

Under the Sagarmala projects, Karwar port development work has been planned, but the work is yet to begin. There are many other ports that have the potential to be developed as commercial ones and could help in import-export activities, but they have been neglected.

In the coming years, Belekeri and Tadadi ports are expected to be developed under the Sagarmala project.

The district, which has a coastal line of 140 km, does not have a full-fledged port, with the entire North Karnataka region being dependent on Mangaluru, Goa and Mumbai ports. Developing a commercial port with necessary infrastructure in Uttara Kannada district could help the region tremendously.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about developing ports under the Jal Marg Vikas project. However, she did not reveal any details about which port, region or river will be chosen.