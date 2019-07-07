Aadhaar discrepancies make Dharwad residents queue up centres at 6 am

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Residents of Dharwad are facing a lot of problems to get their Aadhaar cards. Despite standing in queues for many hours, several people do not get their applications cleared, and are forced to come again the next day and stand in queue all over again.

Despite applications being distributed through various offices such as Hubballi-DharwadOne centres, Postal Department offices and banks, the rush of people has not come down. The number of people approaching these centres for Aadhaar applications is increasing day-by-day.

People are demanding a change in the system, as it has become difficult for them to find a place in the queue early in the morning. Elderly people claim that youngsters create chaos and collect applications.

An elderly person said, “Despite standing in queue for a long time at the post office, I have not got the application form. Then I went to the HDOne centre at zonal No. 3 office, but I failed to get an application from there as well, as the counter was already closed after distributing forms to 40 people. The distributors should ensure that one person collects just one application. Here, one person can collect any number of forms. Later, a relative helped me to get an application.”

Another person said those who come from the interior parts have to leave their homes early in the morning, and stand in queue for Aadhaar application forms for hours at end. Some people have resorted to placing stones or sticks to book their spots in the queue. As it’s monsoon season, people are made to queue up, braving the rain and cold.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ibrahim Myguru said instructions will be given to agencies entrusted with the duty of distributing Aadhaar applications to make token system for the convenience of people.