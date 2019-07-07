Assembly will decide fate of Karnataka coalition government: Speaker Ramesh Kumar

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on whom all eyes are trained on Saturday night said on the MLAs’ resignation issue that he had nothing to gain or lose personally.

When journalists met him at his residence at Addagal in Srinivasapura, he said that when he was in his chamber in the morning no one had submitted their resignation or sought an appointment.

He said he came to know about the resignations later through his office staff and directed them to issue acknowledgements.

The Speaker said he will be away on Sunday and Monday and will attend office on Tuesday.

“Whether the government will survive or fall will be decided in the Assembly. I am only answerable to the people of my constituency and to God. I never asked for the Speaker’s post. If they don’t want me, I will step down,” he said.