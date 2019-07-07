Bad conduct: 61 GP members disqualified

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a few months left for the panchayat election, the state government has disqualified 61 gram panchayat members, including five presidents and a vice-president, for bad conduct.

Three members, including one vice-president, were disqualified by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department on Thursday.

According to RDPR, two women gram panchayat members from Muttanalluru in Anekal along with the vice-president were disqualified. These three, along with their husbands, locked the doors of the gram panchayat office, locking the official who had raised the issue of funds misappropriation. These members and their spouses threatened him not to sign the report and even threatened him to file a false atrocity case. Though the incident happened in 2017-18, it was disposed of now and all three were disqualified.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, principal secretary (RDPR) L K Ateeq said after they learnt about this, an inquiry was conducted at the local level. These members were also absent for three consecutive meetings which is a violation. They would also sign cheques according to their whims and fancies.

“These members are fully aware of what they are not supposed to do. We just disqualified them for this term,’’ Ateeq said. When asked if they can contest election for the next term, he said they are yet to decide on it. “We could get only 55 on record and they lost the membership. This is just the tip of the iceberg and there are a large number of people involved,’’ sources said.