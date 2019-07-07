Belagavi district admin acts tough against sugar mills

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The district administration is taking strict action against sugar factories which have not paid bills of farmers. Officials raided the Malaprabha cooperative sugar factory on Friday and seized the sugar stock stored worth Rs 23.38 crore in factory godowns.

Kittur taluk Tahasildar Pravin Jain raided Malaprabha Sugar factory of MK Hubballi in Kittur taluk on Friday noon and recovered sugar worth Rs 23.38 crore. Factory personnel had stored the sugar stock in two of the godowns recently.

Similarly, a team led by Bailhongal Tahsildar Dr DH Hoogar had been to Someshwara Sugar factory for the raid due following the non-payment of bills on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Dr SB Bommanhalli has issued notices to nine defaulting sugar factories and a time period of ten days was allotted to pay the same — the report of which is submitted. The earlier deadline for repayment of bills was July 4. Thus, the DC had given directions to the Tahsildar’s of respective taluks to seize sugar from nine sugar factories.