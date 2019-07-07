BJP should be invited to form government: Sadananda Gowda on Karnataka political crisis

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reiterating that the BJP has no role in the political developments in the state, senior party leader and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that the single-largest party in Karnataka should be allowed to form the government as no one wants mid-term polls.

Saying that mid-term polls will be an additional burden on the state exchequer, the former CM told reporters that the BJP, however, will abide by the Governor’s decision.

He said the resignation episode has resulted in everyone looking at the BJP with a needle of suspicion. He, however, said that if the BJP formed the government, BS Yeddyurappa would be the CM. No BJP leader or party worker were present anywhere near the Speaker’s office or the Raj Bhavan, he said.