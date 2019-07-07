Home States Karnataka

Chandrababu Naidu should vacate house or face action: YSRCP MLA

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday demanded that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should vacate the house in which he is staying here.

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu should own the moral responsibility of staying in an illegal house and vacate it instead of making irrational arguments.

The MLA from Mangalagiri said that if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President failed to vacate the house, he will complain to the competent authority to take immediate action.

The owner of the house in which Naidu is staying was last month issued a notice for violation of various laws.

"As the land on which the house was built by Lingamaneni Ramesh clearly flouted the rules of various departments, the TDP President should immediately vacate the house and stop his doublespeak on the status of the house," said the YSRCP leader who has been leading a campaign for demolition of all illegal buildings on the banks of Krishna river.

The MLA alleged that Naidu kept on changing his stand about the status of the house.

He said that there is no clarity from either the developer or the person who is staying in the house about its status and the air will be cleared by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) soon.

Reddy reacalled that Naidu had said in the Assembly on March 6, 2016 that the house belonged to the government. Hence, he is bound to vacate it on that ground, the MLA said.

"I will ask the authorities to verify the facts fully on the ownership and transfer of the property which is part of the land pooling (for developing the state capital) and take action accordingly," he said.

