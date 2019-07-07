Dried decor

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: As you enter his humble house in Sirivante village in Shivamogga district, you find several capable hands bunching paddy earheads together or making festoons from stalks. They say with a creative mind anything can be made beautiful. And 56-year-old Chandrashekhar N of Sirivante village proves it is so. For the last 20 years, Chandrashekhar has put his heart into making artistic items out of paddy stalks and earheads.

Chandrashekar is known for making larger-than-life festoons, wall hangings of Gandaberunda, Ganesha, peacocks and other birds. Upon requests, he even made 1,111 ft and 444 ft-long festoons. Though this creative skill is not something new, it is slowly fading away. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Chandrashekhar recalls that he was about 30 years of age when he discovered the ancient art of using paddy stalks and earheads to create exquisite festoons. He also realised that the art was vanishing and wanted to do something about it soon. He then visited many villages in Sagar, Siddapur and other taluks to learn the art, but failed to find people who worked with paddy. Finally, to his surprise, he found out that his mother knew the basics of the art.

“With my mother’s help, and by trial and error, I improvised the art. Now I make seven types of designs which are greatly appreciated by the people of Sagar and Siddapur. Braiding requires patience. My wife, Gouri, helps me make new types of festoons. People from other states and even a few foreigners also come here to purchase them,” Chandrashekhar says.

His festoons are famous in Sagar and the neighbouring district of Uttara Kannada. He gets orders from big organizations and temples to make festoons and other decorative items, which are used to decorate temples and houses during festivals as part of the Malnad tradition.

At present, he has employed four women to work along with him and makes festoons for about 320 days in a year. He owns a shop near his house where he sells festoons and other decorative items made out of paddy. He has also taught the art to over 100 people from many districts. People usually approach him to customize festoons for them.

Chandrashekar uses only dry earheads which are stored in his house. He says, not every variety of paddy crop can be used for the art as the husk falls. He usually uses Padma Rekha, Bangara Kaddi, and Ratna Chooda varieties of paddy. These decorative pieces are generally brown in colour.

“There is a big demand for this decor and it is our responsibility to keep this skill alive. I have been practising the art form for the last two decades and I will continue doing so till my last breath. If anyone is interested in learning it, I will teach them,” he says.

Mahabala Naik of Siddapur, a customer, says, “Malnad is a region where paddy is widely cultivated. Agriculture and Mother Nature are a big part of our lives. It is a tradition to hang festoons around the house as we believe that the house is blessed with good foodgrains if you do so. While entering or leaving the house, the festoons must touch our head. It is like a blessing from Mother Nature. Paddy is the main food for us, therefore we respect it.”

Chandrashekar has been felicitated and recognised by many organisations in Sagar and Siddapur. He hopes of attempting a Guinness record in the coming days.

THE PROCESS

Making a festoon out of paddy takes over a month of preparation. Chandrashekar with some help, cuts the paddy crop and dries it under the sun for two weeks. He then cuts down the unwanted grass and segregates earheads based on their different sizes and stores them in the godown. On the day of making the festoon, he sprays some water on the earheads and then starts to curve them...

“It takes about an hour to make a simple 1-foot-long festoon. To make complex designs it may take 2-3 hours based on design and length of the item. If raw materials are ready, it takes a person three hours to make a 3 ft-long festoon. To prepare the raw material, it requires at least 3-4 people to cut paddy from the field and transport it to the godown, which takes more than one month,” he says.

Student hopes to become teacher too

Yashodha Gururaj, who learnt the art from Chandrashekhar and has been practising for the last seven years, is happy with her work and hopes to teach others too. She says,“I feel very happy to make festoons which is an art that requires patience. I enjoy experimenting with new designs and style.”

“It is a tradition to hang festoons in villages, but people from cities take these festoons as a unique decorative item for their houses. There is a great demand for these festoons as people who love nature and natural products go for them,” she says.