Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru woman rescued in Kuwait set to return soon

A Mangaluru woman working as a domestic help in Kuwait and rescued by Indian expats a few days ago will return to India soon.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Reshma Suvarna

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A Mangaluru woman working as a domestic help in Kuwait and rescued by Indian expats a few days ago will return to India soon. This is likely to be decided in a meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The woman who was kept under “house arrest” was rescued and attempts are being made to send her back with the help of the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

The 38-year-old woman Reshma Suvarna, a resident of Kasaba Bengre, who was allegedly subjected to physical as well as mental harassment, was rescued by Indian expats after a voice message she sent out
went viral.

A complaint has been registered with the Indian embassy against agents Jabbar and Anwar from Moodbidri for “cheating” her by promising a job in Kuwait.

As per the complaint, Jabbar who is currently residing in Kuwait had kept the woman in the house of an elderly couple and he was paid 1,000 Dinar for the same.

Reshma was rescued with the help of Mangaluru-based businessmen Raj Bhandary, Madhav Naik, Dinesh Suvarna and Mohan Das Kamath.

Since no taxi is allowed where Reshma was housed, Bhandary brought her safely in his car and provided accommodation at a shelter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru woman Kuwait Reshma Suvarna
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp