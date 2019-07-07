Mangaluru woman rescued in Kuwait set to return soon

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A Mangaluru woman working as a domestic help in Kuwait and rescued by Indian expats a few days ago will return to India soon. This is likely to be decided in a meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The woman who was kept under “house arrest” was rescued and attempts are being made to send her back with the help of the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

The 38-year-old woman Reshma Suvarna, a resident of Kasaba Bengre, who was allegedly subjected to physical as well as mental harassment, was rescued by Indian expats after a voice message she sent out

went viral.

A complaint has been registered with the Indian embassy against agents Jabbar and Anwar from Moodbidri for “cheating” her by promising a job in Kuwait.

As per the complaint, Jabbar who is currently residing in Kuwait had kept the woman in the house of an elderly couple and he was paid 1,000 Dinar for the same.

Reshma was rescued with the help of Mangaluru-based businessmen Raj Bhandary, Madhav Naik, Dinesh Suvarna and Mohan Das Kamath.

Since no taxi is allowed where Reshma was housed, Bhandary brought her safely in his car and provided accommodation at a shelter.