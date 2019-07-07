Mass resignation of 13 Karnataka MLAs: Kumaraswamy-Shivakumar fortress crumbling

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JDS coalition government, headed by HD Kumaraswamy, found itself tottering on Saturday with 12 MLAs from both sides tendering their resignations in one go, taking the total number to 13 in a span of five days.

In one stroke, the dissenting MLAs brought the coalition’s majority in the Assembly crumbling down, albeit subject to acceptance of their resignations. If all 13 resignations are accepted, the coalition’s numbers fall to 106, just one more than the BJP’s tally in the Assembly.

The development came as a shocker for the coalition partners as prominent leaders including the likes of Ramalinga Reddy and Byrathi Basavaraj lined up at Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s office in Vidhana Soudha.

What started as a meeting of disgruntled MLAs near UB City in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, eventually became a death blow to the coalition with the mass resignations. Then came a quick visit to Raj Bhavan and hopping on to chartered flights and going incommunicado by late evening.

All of this even as leaders of the Congress including KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar, Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal tried their best to dissuade the dissenting MLAs from deserting the coalition all through the day.

But the dissenting MLAs stood their ground and did not yield to pleas and requests. The group which included A H Vishwanath, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Somashekar, Pratap Gouda Patil, Gopalaiah, B C Patil, Mahesh Kumtahallli, Narayana Gowda, Byrati Basavaraj, Shivram Hebbar, Ramalinga Reddy and Muniratna submitted their resignations to the Assembly secretary even as Speaker Ramesh Kumar kept up a game of hide and seek, heading off to his hometown.

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation, the Congress-JDS coalition is contemplating postponement of the budget session of the Assembly.

Congress leaders, led by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, held a meeting late on Saturday night. Sources privy to the meeting said they will wait for the CM’s return on Sunday. The Congress is keen on putting off the Assembly session which was scheduled to begin on July 12, towards the end of the month to give them time to work out a solution.

Meanwhile, attempts will be made to reach out to all disgruntled MLAs currently lodged in Mumbai. “Party leaders have decided to reach out to the legislators through their family members as well as friends in the party. “This will be one final attempt at asking them to return to the party,” said a source who emerged from the meeting.

The first sign of ‘all is not well’ came on Saturday morning when Khandre rushed to meet Ramalinga Reddy. In the absence of KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and CM H D Kumaraswamy, both who are abroad on private visits, and Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara reacting to the scenario, the coalition was reduced to a headless chicken unable to stop the barrage of dissent that had hit it. Within hours, legislators were on chartered flights to Mumbai, interestingly belonging to a company owned by a BJP-supported MP.

The shadow over the mass resignations was all saffron even as the BJP vehemently denied having anything to do with the crisis in the coalition. Sources in the BJP, however, suggest that a close aide of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and a BJP MLA from Bengaluru, who is also a general secretary of the party, played key roles in weaning away the MLAs from the coalition.

“Anand Singh was only the beginning,” said a BJP source, pointing out that the foundation of this crisis was laid last Saturday when Singh met a BJP MLA.

Indicating another link to the BJP was the presence of party leader C P Yogeshwar when the disgruntled MLAs went to meet the Governor. Soon after, the MLAs were taken to HAL airport to be flown out of the reach of Congress leadership. The shifting of MLAs was timed just ahead of the CM’s return to India.

For the coalition, the Speaker’s decision seems to be the single thread of hope to hang on to. However, even that does not guarantee the passage of the Finance Bill, and in the event that it does not, it will essentially mean the collapse of the government.

In case the Speaker refuses to accept resignations, legislators are expected to refrain from voting in favour of the Finance Bill or cross-vote. Both situations will mean the defeat of finance Bill and the fall of the government.