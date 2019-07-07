Nestled amidst hillocks, Jalashankar temple provides the perfect picnic spot

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: With an ever-trickling stream of water flowing in the midst of hills and a valley, the Jalashankar Temple offers the perfect spot for a quick picnic on the weekends.

For the more religious, Jalashankar, located just a short drive away from Gadag, offers the chance to pray at a hundred-year-old Shiva temple, re-built lovingly by the Jalashankar committee, comprising villagers. While the Gadag district administration built a road, the temple has been renovated by the devotees themselves.

The water spring

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Gram Panchayat member Dakappa from Nagavi says, “We have a nice and historic temple near us. The Gram Panchayat has helped in maintaining the temple. We are always present during the yearly fair. Devotees come here from as far as Mumbai and other parts of the state.”

On the pristine condition of the temple and its surroundings, he says, “We never allowed anyone to open hotels near the temple as the area will get polluted. It is a temple built in the midst of natural beauty and it should remain so.”

To get to the temple, you have to enter the Gadag-Koppal highway and drive till Adavi Somapur before taking a short deviation among the lush green Kappata hills. Strong winds buffet your face while there is no trace of the bustle of a busy city.

The temple sits on the top of a hill and is surrounded by hillocks on three sides and a deep valley on the fourth. The spring that runs through the temple has the reputation of never having gone dry. A well-like pit contains azure coloured water and offers a stunning view of the valley below. Besides the Jalashankar temple sits another shrine, this one paying homage to Vitthal-Rukmabai.

The temple comes alive once a year during Sankranti when a popular fair brings thousands of devotees to Jalashankar to pray to the deity. They bathe in the ‘Brahma Honda’, a small pond, and drink the water believing that it would cure their illness or take away their worries.

The drive itself is an experience to cherish. Many youngsters are often found trekking in the hills and it is an activity that is fast picking pace, locals say.

“Over the years, Jalashankar has become a picnic spot. The panoramic view here is stunning,” says Mallayya Swami of Belahadi, the priest of the temple. Along with him, Vishnu Swamiji and Shambulingayya Goolimaharaj are responsible for the upkeep of the temple and stay in nearby rooms. Hundreds of devotees visit every Amavasya and Poornima.

The absence of a bus facility has left people to make their own arrangements. One can get an autorickshaw on rent from Gadag or Adavi Somapurl. There are also no places to stay at Jalashankar and visitors will have to return at least to Adavi Somapur even for food.

However, says Gajendra Hunasawadi from Bengaluru, “I visited Jalashankar when I came to Gadag. We were surprised to see a nice spot like this so near Gadag.”

Trekking a popular option

Over the years, the spot has become a favourite for those looking for a quick trekking spot near Gadag. Many educational institutions, as well as gyms, bring students and members on Sundays to the temple. The three hillocks have several narrow passages carved through the mud hills and are perfectly suited for a weekend excursion. It is slowly becoming a favourite for local trekkers and fitness enthusiasts.