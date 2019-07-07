We have nothing to do with political developments in Karnataka: Yeddyurappa on MLAs resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the coalition government is in damage-control mode after 12 MLAs submitted their resignations on Saturday, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said the saffron party has nothing to do with the political upheavals in the state.

“Me and my party have nothing to do with the developments in other rival parties. I have heard through media that Congress and JD(S) legislators have resigned from their assembly seats,” he said in a release. The BJP chief said the party was closely watching the political developments in the state.

“We will see what will happen in the future..we will take appropriate decision at an appropriate time. The prevailing confusing situation has hampered the development of the state,” he added.