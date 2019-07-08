Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Congress ministers invited for breakfast at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence

Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying here in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil that has hit the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence here on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who was in the US rushed back in a special chartered flight that arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

He will soon hold a high-level meeting with JDS MLAs and Congress party leaders. The meeting will discuss among other things the current crisis the coalition government is facing.

On Saturday, 11 Congress-JD(S) MLAs had resigned plunging the state government in crisis. Later in the day, 10 Congress MLAs left for Mumbai where they are said to be lodged in a hotel.

A rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had, however, claimed that 14 MLAs have resigned.

While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, BJP on its part has denied any role in it.

