Karnataka political crisis: BJP state chief Yeddyurappa demands Kumaraswamy's resignation

Yeddyurappa said that the Congress-JDS coalition has lost confidence and they have no moral right to conduct business.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

Amidst the political crisis in Karnataka with the Congress-JDS coalition trying to stay afloat, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has demanded the resignation of CM H D Kumaraswamy. 

The former CM addressing the media before a BJP legislature party meeting said, "Now we are having BJP legislature party meeting & we are going to take appropriate decision there. Tomorrow all our workers will protest, because Congress-JD(S) lost the majority so CM should resign immediately. That is the people's aspiration also."

"When they lost the confidence, they have no moral right to conduct the business. That is why we are demanding that he (CM) resign immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, in a fresh blow, another independent lawmaker R Shankar resigned Monday from the Council of Ministers. This comes after Independent MLA Nagesh's resignation earlier in the day.

The coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted, and stands at 104.

In a bid to save the coalition, which is tottering on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs quit, ministers of both the Congress and the JD(S) resigned "voluntarily" Monday to enable a reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators.

All 21 ministers of Congress and nine of the JDS have submitted their resignations from the 13-month old coalition ministry.

The decision was taken two days after 13 MLAs -- ten of the Congress and three of JDS -- submitted their resignations from the Assembly membership, plunging the government into a serious crisis.

They are now staying at a hotel in Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)

