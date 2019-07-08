Karnataka political crisis: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig says will quit as MLA, join BJP
Published: 08th July 2019 08:57 PM | Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:57 PM
BENGALURU: In a further setback to the Congress-JDS coalition, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig on Monday said that he would quit as MLA and join the BJP.
"I am hurt by the way the Congress party treated me. I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP," said Baig who has of late attacked the Congress leadership in the state.
The former minister was recently suspended from the party for anti-party activities. Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case.