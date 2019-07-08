Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political crisis: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig says will quit as MLA, join BJP

Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: In a further setback to the Congress-JDS coalition, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig on Monday said that he would quit as MLA and join the BJP.

"I am hurt by the way the Congress party treated me. I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP," said Baig who has of late attacked the Congress leadership in the state.

The former minister was recently suspended from the party for anti-party activities. Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roshan Baig Congress-JDS coalition
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dugaprasad mk
    Ultimate destiny
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp