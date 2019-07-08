Home States Karnataka

We are all together, we want the government back: Karnataka Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh

The disgruntled MLAs who are staying at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai said there is no question of withdrawing their resignations.

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh

By ANI

BENGALURU: Despite the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka plunging into a crisis, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back.

Suresh is the brother of Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj, who is among the 13 MLAs who have submitted their resignations to the Speaker. As many as 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs arrived at a Mumbai hotel on Saturday.

When asked about Basavaraj, Suresh said, "His phone is not reachable. I will speak to him later. His phone is switched off. I will keep calling him. I don't know what the high command has decided. We are all together, we want the government back. I don't know (whether my brother is in touch with BJP or not). His phone is not reachable."

ALSO READ| Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the disgruntled MLAs who are staying at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai said there is no question of withdrawing their resignations. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations," Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said while speaking to media persons outside the hotel on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Karnataka political crisis: Rebel MLAs firm on quitting, reject ministry offers

The former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on July 12.

