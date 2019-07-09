Congress creates ruckus in Parliament over Karnataka crisis

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Tuesday adjourned for an hour after uproar by opposition Congress over developments in Karnataka that have threatened the survival of the party's coalition government in the state.

Congress members stormed into the well of the House shouting slogans against the ruling BJP, which it has blamed for instigating a rebellion within the Congress-JD-S government in Karnataka.

The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after a spate of resignations by MLAs.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA.

The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

TMC members too trooped into the well over some issue concerning West Bengal, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn proceedings till 1200 hours.

This is the first adjournment that Rajya Sabha has witnessed since Parliament met for the maiden session of the Modi-2.0 government.

Naidu said he has received a notice under rule 267 from Congress member B K Hariprasad, seeking suspension of the listed business to take up the Karnataka issue.

"I am not allowing it," he said, promoting Congress members to rush to the well shouting slogans.

Naidu also said he has received a notice under rule 267 from Dola Singh of TMC but it cannot be allowed as the same had been raised through a Zero Hour mention on June 21, the first day of the session.

TMC members trooped into the well but the issue they were raising could not be heard.

On June 21, one of the issues raised during the Zero Hour was delay by the Centre in according ST status to 11 communities recommended by the West Bengal government.

"As per rules, you cannot discuss the same issues twice in the same session," Naidu said, adding the House had functioned without disruption for 13 days but now it seems members were determined to disrupt.

"If you have decided to disrupt, I adjourn proceedings till 1200 hrs," he said.

Earlier, BJP leader Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, who was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat in the by-polls last week, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Congress walks out in Lok Sabha

The Congress MPS walked out of the Lok Sabha after trying to raise the above issue during the Zero Hour but was disallowed by Speaker Om Birla, who said the matter was discussed in the House on Monday with a response from Deputy Leader of House Rajnath Singh.

Birla said the Congress had given an adjournment motion to discuss the Karnataka issue, which he has disallowed.

With the Speaker refusing to relent, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said the BJP was targeting the Karnataka government, which is on a brink of collapse after the Congress, JD(S) and some independent MLAs tendered their resignations.

Hitting back, Singh said the Karnataka issue was an internal matter of the Congress.

"The Congress cannot get its House in order and is disrupting the Lower House," Singh said.

Prior to that Congress members also entered the Well and raised slogans.

Congress members accused the ruling party of throttling democracy.

Chowdhury said, "The politics of poaching should be stopped. The politics of targeting should be stopped. Today it is Karnataka and tomorrow it will be Madhya Pradesh," Chowdhury said.

"You (the ruling party) say you have no role in (destabilising government) in Karnataka. But when an MLA comes out of Raj Bhavan, there is a car ready for him, when he is at the airport, there is an aircraft ready for him."

"The politics of poaching and targeting must be stopped," an exasperated Chowdhury said and staged a walkout.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also walked out and were followed by DMK members.

BSP MP Danish Ali also accused the government of "murdering" democracy.

Ali, a former member of the JD(S), was instrumental in forging a post-poll alliance with the Congress in Karnataka.