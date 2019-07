By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kannada Sangha Bahrain's mega project to build Kannada Bhavan is expected to be completed by November, 2019. The state government had announced a fund of Rs 2 crore in the previous budget and it is expected to be released soon, said president of Kannada Sangha Bahrain Pradeep Shetty.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Monday, Shetty said the Kannada Bhavan will not only be useful for the Kannadigas of Bahrain, but also for the Kannadigas residing in other Gulf countries.