Karnataka crisis: 30 JDS MLAs and MLCs moved to resort in Devanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the crisis in the coalition further worsening, more than 30 JDS MLAs and MLCs left for a private resort in Devanahalli on Monday evening.

A few, however, stayed back in a desperate bid to get back the three rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai. The JDS lawmakers, headed by party state chief H K Kumaraswamy and MLC Saravana, left in an air-conditioned bus from the Taj West End Hotel on Race Course Road to Golfshire in Devanahalli.

Minister G T Devegowda followed the bus in a car.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha and his brother-minister HD Revanna are expected to join the team later. Speaking to TNIE, minister Bandeppa Kashempur said a meeting was held with the CM at the Taj West End where the latter asked them to stay united.

“We are united and we will not leave (the party),’’ he said.

When asked about the three rebel MLAs, Kashampur said senior party leaders were in touch with them. “We are confident of getting them back to our camp soon,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, JDS sources said that the CM “was tense” about the ongoing crisis.

“We were told not to be in touch with any BJP members. We were also told not to interact with media. All of us were asked to minimise phone usage. We are hoping for the crisis to be resolved soon,’’ a JDS source said.