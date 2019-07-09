Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: 30 JDS MLAs and MLCs moved to resort in Devanahalli

With the crisis in the coalition further worsening, more than 30 JDS MLAs and MLCs left for a private resort in Devanahalli on Monday evening.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

JDS State President HK Kumaraswamy and MLC Saravana leading more than 30 MLAs and MLCs who left to a private resort in Devanahalli on Monday Evening in Bengaluru. | (Shriram BN | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the crisis in the coalition further worsening, more than 30 JDS MLAs and MLCs left for a private resort in Devanahalli on Monday evening.

A few, however, stayed back in a desperate bid to get back the three rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai. The JDS lawmakers, headed by party state chief H K Kumaraswamy and MLC Saravana, left in an air-conditioned bus from the Taj West End Hotel on Race Course Road to Golfshire in Devanahalli.

Minister G T Devegowda followed the bus in a car. 

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha and his brother-minister HD Revanna are expected to join the team later. Speaking to TNIE, minister Bandeppa Kashempur said a meeting was held with the CM at the Taj West End where the latter asked them to stay united.

“We are united and we will not leave (the party),’’ he said.

When asked about the three rebel MLAs, Kashampur said senior party leaders were in touch with them. “We are confident of getting them back to our camp soon,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, JDS sources said that the CM “was tense” about the ongoing crisis. 

“We were told not to be in touch with any BJP members. We were also told not to interact with media. All of us were asked to minimise phone usage. We are hoping for the crisis to be resolved soon,’’ a JDS source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS Congress Karnataka Crisis H K Kumaraswamy Saravana G T Devegowda HD Revanna HD Kumaraswamy Bandeppa Kashempur
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp