Karnataka crisis: Ball in court of Speaker Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Vala

BENGALURU: The fate of the state government depends on two men who will act one after the other this week. Based on Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to accept or reject the resignations of 15 MLAs, the action will move to Raj Bhavan and Governor Vajubhai Vala will be faced with four options.

Out of these, asking Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority is the most likely and recommending President’s rule is being viewed as the last resort by political experts. The other two options before the Governor are the dissolution of the assembly on the recommendation of the coalition MLAs or to ask another party to prove its majority.

With the political drama heading into the confines of a resort again, the ‘’unstable’’ Karnataka government is at the mercy of Governor Vajubhai Vala. Political experts said that the Governor’s best option now is to invite Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority, although there were a few more options. However, the Speaker can ‘’hold’’ their resignations too.

Experts said the Governor has three options: Call the CM to prove majority or act on the JDS-Congress MLAs seeking dissolution of the government; Call any other party leader to prove majority; Recommend President’s rule.It is increasingly becoming obvious that the BJP will come forward to prove its majority. The BJP, which did not take up another Operation Kamala, wanted JDS and Congress MLAs to resign on their own.

Prof Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst, said Vala should invite Kumaraswamy to prove majority. While he does have the power to dissolve the government, the Governor can also call the BJP to prove majority, and in case all these measures fail, he can recommend central rule.

Former advocate-general of Karnataka Ashok Haranahalli said that it depended on the Speaker too. “If the Speaker accepts the resignations, the Governor can call the chief ministerial candidate to prove majority,’’ he said.

However, he said there was a chance that the Speaker might “not accept” the resignations, citing various reasons like the resignation format is incorrect, or that the MLAs who had resigned had not done so on their own, but under pressure.

Senior BJP leader and former Law Minister Suresh Kumar said the Governor was left with only one option — to invite the chief minister to prove majority. “Since he has invited the CM on Friday, we hope he will ask him to prove his majority,’’ he said.

“I have been an MLA since 1994, but have never seen such chaos in the government. There was a little chaos during Bommai’s period in late 1980s and also when Dharam Singh was chief minister in the 20-20 government,’’ he added.

SPEAKER’S POWERS

As per Constitutional mandate, in case the Speaker, after making an inquiry, thinks it fit that resignations by MLAs are not voluntary or genuine, can exercise his discretion whether to accept the resignations or not. He can do this even when an MLA gives a handwritten resignation, addressed to the Speaker.

The Speaker has the discretion to make an inquiry into such resignation, and accept the letter only when the conditions laid down under Article 190(3) are satisfied i.e. the resignation is free from any coercion and made of the member’s free will.