Karnataka crisis: BJP to stage dharna at Vidhana Soudha on July 10, demanding CM's resignation

State BJP chief Yeddyurappa is expected to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa along with party members at a meeting in the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on 9 July 2019. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP in Karnataka has decided to stage a dharna at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who it claimed, has lost majority after 14 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) quit.

The coalition has been rocked by the resignations of 14 MLAs - 11 of Congress and three of JDS.

"I have held discussions with our legislators and we have decided to hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 11 AM, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy who has lost majority," party state unit Chief B S Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

The former Chief Minister has been holding a series of meetings with party leaders at his residence since morning on the ongoing political developments and BJP's plan of action.

According to sources, Yeddyurappa is expected to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

BJP's protest comes a day after Congress leaders,including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress Legislature Party leader Si Siddaramaiah staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue, accusing the party of trying to destabilize the government by undemocratic means, using money and political power.

In a blow to the Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government, the number of coalition MLAs who have resigned has increased to 14, with the addition of R Roshan Baig on Tuesday.

Of the 14 MLAs,11 are from Congress and three from JD(S).

The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing its majority if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224 member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 14 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 102.

The Speaker also has a vote.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders,led by party state General Secretary Arvind Limbavali went to the office of the Speaker Ramesh Kumar to meet him, but he was not there.

Speaking to reporters, Limbavali said they had come to meet him regarding the assembly session, starting from July 12.

"But the Speaker has told us he is away, so we will seek an appointment once again and meet him."

