Karnataka crisis: Congress protest in Bengaluru turns into photo-op for many

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, hundreds of Congress party workers assembled near Mysuru Bank circle with placards that had slogans against the BJP.

While the mood at the dharna was supposed to be sombre, considering the crisis the party faces in Karnataka, it was anything but.

The presence of bigwigs like Chikpet MLA RV Devaraj and Congress Councillors of the BBMP led to a mad rush to take selfies with the netas who were busy wielding the mic to address the gathering.

In fact, the boisterous mood of the supporters even earned them the rebuke of a senior leader, who asked them to stay quiet and listen to the speeches.

"You can take photos later," the leader admonished.

Elsewhere, a group of domestic helpers were busy having their pictures clicked. Mostly women, they had to pose for the camera so that the people collecting their pictures as proof of attendance would pay them the promised Rs 200.

There were few placards and a few Congress flags. There was a big demand for these placards and flags as everyone wanted to click photos along with these props. Ask them why, and most said they wanted to make it their profile pic on WhatsApp.

Another Congress leader was made to stand amid a group of women for a picture. His follower was overheard saying, "Anna, it looks nice for your Facebook. You will look like a real neta."