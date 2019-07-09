Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Group of rebel MLAs back in Mumbai

The rebel MLAs are awaiting legal opinion on how to proceed after the Karnataka Assembly speaker takes a call on their resignations.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A group of rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka has returned to Mumbai from Satara in western Maharashtra, sources said.

They were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to the Maharashtra capital.

The rebel MLAs are awaiting legal opinion on how to proceed after the Karnataka Assembly speaker takes a call on their resignations.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said the resignation letters of eight out of 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked the legislators to submit them properly.

Sources have claimed that there are 10-12 rebel MLAs here.

Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bharatiya was accompanying the rebel MLAs who returned to Mumbai Tuesday.

READ HERE | BJP to stage dharna at Vidhana Soudha on July 10, demanding CM's resignation

The fate of the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 rebels MLAs including Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday.

If the Speaker accepts the resignations, the Congress-JDS coalition's 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly will come down to 102 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and with support of the two Independents, their tally will rise to 107.

(With inputs from online desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Crisis Karnataka Congress congress jds BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp