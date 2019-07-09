Karnataka crisis: State-wide protest is BJP’s first step towards treasury benches

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all goes as planned, the BJP hopes to form the new government as early as next week in Karnataka. Emboldened by the mass resignations in the coalition, the saffron party is taking its first step towards the treasury benches.

In a legislative party meeting chaired by state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, the party decided to hold statewide protests against the coalition government to demand the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Party sources suggest that the party is going all out to form the government before July 16. The monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly is scheduled to commence from July 12.

With the coalition’s numbers dwindling by the day, the BJP intends to wait for the CM to resign voluntarily else move a no-confidence motion.

“We have decided to hold dharnas in all the district headquarters on Tuesday demanding Kumaraswamy’s resignation. This government has no moral right to continue,” said Yeddyurappa after the meeting.

“Party members unanimously agree that the coalition government has reached a situation where it is bound to collapse,” said state BJP leader Arvind Limbavali.

“Yeddyurappa will become the CM this month,” said a BJP office-bearer. A host of BJP leaders and office bearers are said to be working with the central leadership to ensure that the saffron party has enough numbers.

Meanwhile, the BJP is keenly watching Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s response to the resignations.

They have called a BJPLP meeting on Tuesday to decide on the future course of action.

The speaker cannot reject the resignations, they said. Insiders said that they expect the present coalition government to fall on July 12 or earlier.

They expect CM Kumaraswamy to make an impassioned speech and resign sooner or later, on July 12 or 13, when the legislature meets. The BJP is sure of forming the next government by July 15-20.

The high command will decide whether the CM will be sworn in first with just a handful of ministers or the entire cabinet will be sworn in, they said.