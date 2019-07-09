Mysuru couple dies in UP road accident

Home States Karnataka

A couple, hailing from Mysuru, died in a road accident that occurred near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

MYSURU: A couple, hailing from Mysuru, died in a road accident that occurred near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. While the wife succumbed to injuries on the spot, the husband died at a hospital on Monday. Muddukrishna K (62) and his wife Indrani Basappa (58) were residents of Nivedita Nagar.  

The two theatre enthusiasts and travel bugs were on a tour of Lucknow since four days. They were travelling in a cab, when the car reportedly hit a road divider. Indrani was killed on the spot and Muddukrishna, who suffered a fracture in one of his legs, was rushed to hospital.

He is learnt to have died of shock, after being told about his wife’s death in the accident. On receiving the information, a group of friends from Mysuru, led by theatre lover Jayaram Patil, left for Lucknow. Mortal remains of the duo are expected to be airlifted from Lucknow and will reach Kempegowda International Airport in Benglauru on Tuesday.

Muddukrishna, who had retired from a bank, was actively involved with many organisations. He had formed ‘Mysuru Samudaya’ and ‘Cinema Club’ to encourage theatre and film-related activities. Indrani, who was working with a flour mill and baking department at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, was due for retirement in a few months. The couple leaves behind two sons, who are presently settled in Germany.

