NCW member meets Mangaluru rape survivor

MANGALURU: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala Kunder on Monday met Puttur gang rape survivor and assured all support to her and her family members, including her mother and brother, to overcome the trauma, continue her education and lead a normal life.

Later, speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Kunder said the survivor, her brother who is a PUC student and her mother, who ekes out a living by rolling beedies, had not come out of their house since the video of the crime went viral a week ago. She said the survivor who had passed SSLC and PUC with flying colours, had decided not to continue her education.

Her mother told Kunder that she wanted to commit suicide but backed out after the officials counselled and instilled confidence in her. The survivor has become aloof after the incident and has stopped helping her mother in daily chores.Recalling the incident, the survivor told Kunder that the accused misused her jovial nature. She appealed to the NCW member to ensure that the accused gets strict punishment.