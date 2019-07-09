Home States Karnataka

Now, seniors quarrel over runaway MLAs  

With the party split right down the middle, senior Congress leaders are now airing their differences and indulging in acrimonious exchanges.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLAR: With the party split right down the middle, senior Congress leaders are now airing their differences and indulging in acrimonious exchanges.  At the Sunday night meeting at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal told senior leaders to pacify the rebels and bring them home. Present at the meeting were former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM G Parameshwar, former ministers, Union ministers and senior leaders. 

Venugopal reportedly asked them whether they had no clue what was afoot, and how 13 party MLAs, including veteran Bengaluru strongman Ramalinga Reddy and loyal Congressmen Byrathi Basavaraj, S T Somashekar and N Munirathna, had got together stealthily and taken a flight to Mumbai.   

He asked Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar to take the lead in bringing the legislators back, and said their absence could send the wrong signal to the people. When a senior leader said that none of them could be reached on their mobiles, his colleague offered a number on which Byrathi could be contacted.

The senior leader’s gameplan was clear, and led to a heated altercation between the two bigwigs, and accusations that if Bengaluru legislators had been taken into confidence, it would not have led to this extreme scenario. 

Immediately, Venugopal and other leaders pacified them and asked them to work together to keep the coalition intact. He also told them that after the Lok Sabha debacle, this political development would only make matters worse. The meeting concluded around 2.30am Monday, sources said. 

Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
