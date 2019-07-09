Six bridges go under as Krishna overflows

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a long spell of drought in many areas in North Karnataka, the situation has changed dramatically over the last few days. Now, the fear of flood looms large over these areas. Owing to incessant rainfall along the border and parts of West Maharashtra where many reservoirs are located, the inflow into Krishna river has increased. According to sources, the inflow in most of the tributaries of Krishna has also increased over the last few days.

At least six low-lying bridges that connect parts of Belagavi to Maharashtra on the border are submerged due to the overflowing Krishna. Sources said that the flow of water from Rajapur dam of Maharashtra into Krishna and the incessant rains resulted in the submersion of bridges, along which traffic has been banned.

Tahsildar Santosh Biradar, who is monitoring a possible flood situation along the banks of the Krishna river, has alerted people not to enter the river or allow cattle inside the waters. Precautionary measures are being taken to prevent floods on the border.

The bridges which were submerged are- Mallikwad-Dattwad, Karadaga-Bhoj, Yedur-Kallol, Bhojwadi-Kunnur, Bhivshi-Jattrat and Sidnal-Akkol. The Chikkodi taluk administration has initiated stringent measures to prevent movement of vehicles on most of the low-lying bridges until the water level of rivers subsides.