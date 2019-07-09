South interior Karnataka may see a dry July

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dry weather is showing no sign of letting up in the state. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) authorities have said that south interior Karnataka will not witness any rain at least in the next few days. This year, monsoon was delayed in the state by more than a week.

Though the southwestern monsoon entered Karnataka, rainfall was not widespread causing farmers to worry. Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said that monsoon has picked up in Malnad and Coastal Karnataka. North Karnataka, adjacent to Malnad region, is also getting ample rain. It is only South Interior Karnataka, which includes Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Tumakuru, which is facing a severe rainfall deficit.

According to KSNDMC data, as of the first week of July, the state witnessed a 23 per cent deficit in rainfall, while the south interior region saw a 28 per cent deficit. Malnad and the coast is witnessing a 10 per cent and 13 per cent deficit respectively. The north interior region has received a 6 per cent excess in rainfall, although some districts like Bidar recorded an 85 per cent deficit in rainfall as of July 6.

Reddy said that in the case of normal monsoon, all four dams in the Cauvery basin, including KRS, Harangi, Kabini and Hemavathi, should have 90 TMC of water by the end of July. “By the first week of July last year we had 45 TMC of water from all four dams. This year, all four of them together do not have 11 TMC. This year, we will not reach even half of the normal capacity (40 TMC) by the end of July. The farmers will face the worst,” he said.

Reddy further said that by July 15, sowing will start in south Karnataka. “Going by the trends, we might not get rain at least till next week. August will also be dry,’’ he said. “Farmers should not start sowing now, at least for a week. This will cause more damage,” he added.

Protest ahead

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha’s Mandya district president Suresh said that some farmers had already finished the sowing process and they would lose at least 50 per cent of their crops. “We do not have rain. The inflow from Hemavathi has increased a little. However, the state government has not let out water into our canals. If they do not release water, all our crops will be damaged. Our netas are busy fighting for their chairs and are not worried about farmers. We are blocking the roads in Mandya. We will soon meet the Governor,’’ he said.