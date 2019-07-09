Home States Karnataka

South interior Karnataka may see a dry July

 According to the KSNDMC, monsoon has picked up in Malnad, Coastal Karnataka and North Karnataka. It is only south of the state which faces a severe deficit

Published: 09th July 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Though the south western monsoon entered Karnataka, rainfall was not widespread causing farmers to worry | EXPRESS

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dry weather is showing no sign of letting up in the state. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) authorities have said that south interior Karnataka will not witness any rain at least in the next few days. This year, monsoon was delayed in the state by more than a week. 

Though the southwestern monsoon entered Karnataka, rainfall was not widespread causing farmers to worry. Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said that monsoon has picked up in Malnad and Coastal Karnataka. North Karnataka, adjacent to Malnad region, is also getting ample rain. It is only South Interior Karnataka, which includes Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Tumakuru, which is facing a severe rainfall deficit. 

According to KSNDMC data, as of the first week of July, the state witnessed a 23 per cent deficit in rainfall, while the south interior region saw a 28 per cent deficit. Malnad and the coast is witnessing a 10 per cent and 13 per cent deficit respectively. The north interior region has received a 6 per cent excess in rainfall, although some districts like Bidar recorded an 85 per cent deficit in rainfall as of July 6. 

Reddy said that in the case of normal monsoon, all four dams in the Cauvery basin, including KRS, Harangi, Kabini and Hemavathi, should have 90 TMC of water by the end of July. “By the first week of July last year we had 45 TMC of water from all four dams. This year, all four of them together do not have 11 TMC. This year, we will not reach even half of the normal capacity (40 TMC) by the end of July. The farmers will face the worst,” he said. 

Reddy further said that by July 15, sowing will start in south Karnataka. “Going by the trends, we might not get rain at least till next week. August will also be dry,’’ he said. “Farmers should not start sowing now, at least for a week. This will cause more damage,” he added.

Protest ahead
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha’s Mandya district president Suresh said that some farmers had already finished the sowing process and they would lose at least 50 per cent of their crops. “We do not have rain. The inflow from Hemavathi has increased a little. However, the state government has not let out water into our canals. If they do not release water, all our crops will be damaged. Our netas are busy fighting for their chairs and are not worried about farmers. We are blocking the roads in Mandya. We will soon meet the Governor,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka monsoon water crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp