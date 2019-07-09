Will go by the rulebook, says Karnataka Speaker on accepting MLAs' resignation

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said that he would go by the rules while taking a call on the resignation of MLAs.

"I have certain rules. I will go by that. Then the decision will be taken. I have to be responsible. Certain things in law are implied. Office of the Speaker should behave responsibly. No time frame is mentioned there," he said when reporters asked him if the resignation of MLAs has been accepted.

Kumar further said: "The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary and genuine he can accept. Otherwise, I don't know. I am not a well-read man. I have to see."

Earlier, the Speaker said that no MLA has sought appointment with him and if someone wants to meet him, he is available in the office.

"Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he told reporters. "I am no way related to the current political developments in the state. I am acting as per the Constitution," he added.