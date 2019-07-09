Yeddyurappa aide escorting Karnataka MLA into Mumbai flight: Congress to raise issue in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A “helpless” Congress decided to take up the Karnataka crisis in the Rajya Sabha, after having taken it up in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The issue of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa’s N Santosh escorting a legislator into an aircraft — a pointer to Operation Kamala — riled the Congress, which decided to take up the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting on Karnataka, called by AICC General Secretary Ahmed Patel, ended with some suggestions to Karnataka in-charge general secretary K C Venugopal.

The full contents of the meeting and outcome have been kept under wraps but will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

RS member Dr Nasir Hussain said, “We will take up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, this issue of Yeddyurappa’s PA taking Malleswaram MLA Ashwathnarayan into an aircraft, being a part of Operation Kamala, and being taken to a Mumbai hotel.’’

In addition to the AICC leaders, parliamentarians from Karnataka were also present. The Congress has organized a protest against the BJP for spoiling an elected democracy. KPCC working president, MLAs, BBMP members and party leaders will be participating in the protest at 10 am.

Asked if the Congress was hopeful that some MLAs who had flown would return, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal told TNIE, “What is the use if they return tomorrow and go back later? This is the politics of greed and avarice. Each MLA was being offered huge sums of money, some say Rs 40 crore, being taken in aircraft and kept protected at five-star hotels. BJP speaks of principles in Parliament but what kind of principles are these? No decent man can be in this kind of politics.’’

Legal expert Prashanth Bhushan said, “Those who resigned will have to seek a fresh mandate. They are under the illusion that they will become ministers in the new dispensation because they have resigned from membership of the House.’’