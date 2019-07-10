BWSSB had Master Plan before call for DPR

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: When Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara called concerned authorities to come up with a detailed project report for taking Sharavathi water to Bengaluru, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) had already received a strategic Master Plan-2050 by the appointed M/s CH2M Consultants, which identified Linganamakki reservoir as a justifiable water source.



According to a letter issued by BWSSB to Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan, it was in 2015 when BWSSB appointed M/s CH2M Consultants, Bengaluru, to come up with a strategic Master Plan -2050, and handed over the final report in April 2018.

An expert committee, headed by former chairman of BWSSB B N Thyagaraj, has recommended to take about 10 tmc of water from Linganamakki reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of greater Bengaluru.

The expert committee, in its report, said, “Identification of sources for sustainable water supply to Greater Bengaluru is recommended to make use of water from Linganamakki reservoir for drinking water supply to Bengaluru.” The committee was constituted on November 25, 2010, order no. AE 186/MNI-2009, estimated that total cost of the project was Rs 12,500 crore.

A letter issued by the BWSSB reveals that Linganamakki reservoir is situated about 300 kms away from Bengaluru. Water will be lifted from Linganamakki reservoir to Yagachi reservoir (about 130 kms) and water will be lifted for about 410 metres. From Yagachi reservoir, water will be carried to Bengaluru, traveling about 170 km.



The committee opined that the pipeline will pass through the Western Ghats, without disturbing forest land. The proposal also includes a tunnel to be dug about 10 km in Yagachi hills. It claims that there was no harm being done to the environment.

“On one side, the expert committee claims that the project is not hazardous to the environment, and on the other side it says the water pipeline passes through the Western Ghats. Are hillocks not part of the environment?” asked Shashi Sampalli, an environmentalist. As per recommendations, to implement the project, all the departments and general public have to be voice their consent.



A proposal has been made to constitute a high-level committee, comprising senior authorities of KPTCL, WRD, PCCF, forest department, BWSSB and PWD.

BWSSB considers this project as a long-term one – lifting about 10 tmc (775 MLC) of water from Linganamakki to Bengaluru. This project also aims to pull an additional 10 tmc of water to Bengaluru by 2051.