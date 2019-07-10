Case against Siddaramaiah: Plea to name 13 more as accused   

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A social activist from the city, who had filed a complaint against former chief minister Siddaramaiah and three others on charges of irregularities, has pleaded before the court to include 13 more as accused people in the case. It includes the names of sitting MLAs and former MLCs, along with that of serving and retired civil servants, mainly IAS and KAS officers and former deputy commissioner of Mysuru. The special court for elected-representatives in Bengaluru, that is presently hearing the case, has reserved the order on the application for Wednesday.

N Gangaraju has filed a memo for the addition of the parties as at the time of filing the complaint a year ago, the following people could not be named as accused due to two reasons —inadvertence and lack of clarity over the role played by accused.

The proposed accused people are KM Chandre Gowda, KAS, secretary MUDA (from October 1996 to August 1998), S Murthy, KAS, special land acquisition officer, MUDA (October 1996 to March 1998), Chikkananjaiah, former town planning member, MUDA (June 1996 to May 2000), former MLC G Madhusudhan, MLA S A Ramdas, Ajay Sheth, former DC of Mysuru district and principal secretary to the government (budget and resources), Vidhana Soudha, Amitha Prasad, director general, National

Productivity Council among others. The case filed on June last was earlier heard in the court of principal senior civil judge in Mysuru.