Five men rape minor girl, impregnate her

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Close on the heels of the Puttur gangrape that shook the state, a minor girl has been found pregnant after she was raped by five persons, including her cousin, at a village in Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district.

All five accused belong to the same village as the victim. While three of the accused — Dhanush Naik (23), Krishna Naik (38), a gram panchayat bill collector, and cousin of the rape survivor, have been arrested, search is on for Punith and Pavan, who are absconding.

In a release, district police said that girl’s cousin was the first to rape her in December last year. On the pretext of taking her on a tour, he took her to a lodge in Subramanya and raped her over two days. Again in March this year, on the pretext of offering puja in Subramanya temple, he took her to a lodge and raped her.

The other three accused Dhanush, Krishna, Pavan and Punith would rape her when she was alone at home. Pavan and Dhanush raped her when her parents had been to Brahmakalashotsava in the village in February this year.

In January, the girl found out she was pregnant and informed Krishna, Pavan, Dhanush and her cousin. They threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. It was then that the girl filed a complaint with the help of her parents. Police are trying to find out whether the accused knew of each others’ involvement in the crime.