Karnataka crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad flies to Bengaluru, Shivakumar heads to Maharashtra to firefight

While state leaders are expected to talk to rebel legislators, Azad’s single-point agenda is to hold talks with JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and ensure smooth coordination.  

Published: 10th July 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka in charge K C Venugopal and state leaders unable to resolve the crisis, the Congress senior leadership has deputed Ghulam Nabi Azad to bring the situation under control.

Azad’s visit comes at a time when water resources minister and Congress’ crisis manager DK Shivakumar is all set to visit rebel MLAs in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

“They are all our friends. People who have been in politics for decades. I along with a few JDS leaders will visit them and convince them to return,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

While state leaders are expected to talk to rebel legislators, Azad’s single-point agenda is to hold talks with JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and ensure smooth coordination.  

Sources confirmed that Azad spoke to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and they are together trying to woo the disgruntled MLAs to return.

“They have also been assigned the task to ensure that there are no fresh resignations. It was after the efforts of Shivakumar and Kharge efforts failed that a senior leader like Azad had to rush from Delhi,” a highly placed source from the Congress said.

It may be noted that Azad was instrumental in forging the coalition with the JDS when the Congress failed to achieve a majority on its own in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018.

The man who was in the forefront of talks with JDS has now been deputed to work his magic for the second time around.

By deputing Azad, the Congress leadership has made it clear that it is not going to take ‘Operation Kamala,’ lying down and is willing to press its team of troubleshooters to take the fight to the enemy camp.

