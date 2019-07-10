Karnataka crisis: Speculation rife over Chennithala’s Mumbai visit to meet rebel MLAs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Congress party in firefighting mode to save its coalition government in Karnataka, speculation is rife over the sudden visit of senior Congress leader from Kerala and state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to Mumbai on Wednesday morning where the rebel Congress legislators of Karnataka are holed up.

Chennithala it may be recalled was the national president of NSU and Youth Congress and has an excellent rapport with Congress leaders from across the country. He was the AICC joint secretary in charge of Karnataka and has a close relationship with Karnataka Congress strongman DK Sivakumar who is leading the firefighting exercise from the front.

Chennithala while speaking to Express before leaving for Mumbai denied that he is on any political mission and said, "I'm proceeding to Mumbai to attend a seminar and I don’t have any role to play in these developments."