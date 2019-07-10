Mangaluru: Museum to showcase old memorabilia

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The erstwhile customs building on the Old Port premises at Bunder will now be a museum showcasing the memorabilia of customs or port if the efforts of the Customs Department comes to be realised.

The department has appealed to the public of Mangaluru to contribute any old memorabilia associated with customs or port in their possession for this purpose.

Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone, A K Jyotishi inaugurated the heritage structure renovated by the Central Public Works Department on Tuesday in the presence of SN Rai, Chief Engineer of CPWD, Bengaluru; M Subramanyam, Commissioner of GST Audit, Bengaluru, and Parag C Borkar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru. Jyotishi said that it is not merely a building for several important incidents have happened in this place. It is easy to construct something new but to renovate a 133-year-old heritage structure and preserving it is a challenge.

This initiative is not for the Customs Department alone but for the people of Mangaluru as it is something that is associated with the history of the place, he said.