Bandh against proposal to bring Sharavathi water to Bengaluru gets good response in Shivamogga district

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga district bandh called by Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkoota to protest a proposal of the state government to lift Sharavathi river water to address water scarcity in “over crowded” and “rapidly grown” Bengaluru received a huge response across the district on Wednesday. Apart from essential services such as medical, food supply and fuel pumps, all other services were unavailable as business establishments and educational institutions extended their support to the bandh.

As Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara reportedly asked officials to prepare a detailed project report to lift 30 tmcft of Sharavati water from Linganamakki dam, activists of Shivamogga district are opposing the proposal and called for the bandh. The lifting of water is expected to cost Rs 12,500 crore as the dam is situated over 400 km from Bengaluru.

It was youngsters who took a lead in the protest with over 40 organisations extending their support to the bandh. Thousands of youths, led by farmer leaders K T Gangadhar, Kadidal Shamanna and others, took out a protest march in Shivamogga city, shouting slogans against the state government for the proposal to lift Sharavathi water. Many educational institutions also took part in the protest march. Various resident associations also took part in the protest apart from pro-Kannada, pro-farmer, transport, labour and other associations.

Business establishments were closed on all main roads of the city. Youths took out motorcycle rallies. The police were deployed in sensitive areas to ensure no untoward incident. While KSRTC buses to outside the district plied as usual to avoid inconvenience to passengers, city buses were unavailable. Many autorickshaw owners also supported the bandh. However, autorickshaws were seen stationed at hospitals to help patients. Hospitals and pharmacies were kept open.

The bandh was also successful in taluks especially in Sagar and Hosanagara taluks where Sharavathi river flows and in Thirthahalli taluk where it originates. Activists in all taluks took out protest march and staged protest demonstrations to ensure the success of the purpose of the bandh. Business establishments and transport organisations also extended their support to the bandh in the taluks.

Renowned Kannada litterateur Na D’Souza, who has taken the lead in the protest, took part in the march in Sagar. Various religious leaders also extended their support and took part in the protest.

The activists held condemnation meetings at all the taluks to protest the proposal. The activists demanded that instead of lifting water from Sharavati to quench the thirst of Bengaluru, develop cities that are on the banks of the river on par with Bengaluru, so that the water scarcity in Bengaluru is addressed. Besides, they are also demanding that rain harvesting is properly implemented to address water shortage in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore which is likely to be spent for lifting Sharavathi water, a project which is “unscientific and not viable ecologically and economically.”

Apart from protests, a movement has also been launched in social media with #SaveSharavathi trending in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.