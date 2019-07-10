Rowdy attacks cop, gets shot

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Police opened fire on a history-sheeter when he tried to attack a constable with a knife when they tried to arrest him. The arrests were being made in connection with a dacoity case that took place in Kulshekar.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the accused Bhuvith Raj, Sandesh and Sanath were on their way to Mangaluru from Bantwal in a car, when a team led by Kankanady police inspector Ashok chased and waylaid the vehicle at Adyar-Daddoli. While Sandesh and Sanath escaped, Bhuvith assaulted head constable Vinod with a knife. As self-defence, inspector Ashok shot Bhuvith in his leg. Bhuvith has eight cases against him.