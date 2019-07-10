Sharavathi showdown: Shivamogga likely to observe bandh on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Life is likely to come to a standstill in Shivamogga district as many organisations will observe a bundh on Wednesday, protesting against the proposal to channel Sharavathi waters to Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, many organisations staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Around 500 bikers from Jayanagar village of Hosanagar taluk took out a rally to Shivamogga city on

Tuesday. Amid heavy showers, people all along the route showed their support to them.

Talking to media, B A Ramesh Hegade, president of Machenahalli Industries Association, termed the project as unscientific, saying it will destroy the environment. All industrialists of Machenahalli industrial area will take part in a protest march on Wednesday, he added.

Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkuta Authority said, “Ours is a peaceful bundh. All essential services will be operational,” he said.

As public transport associations have expressed their support, these services will not be operational. Also, most colleges and private schools will remain closed. Office-bearers of all organisations, civilians, association members and college students will take out a protest march to the DC’s office.